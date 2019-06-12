FIRST PICTURE! Deepika Padukone JOINS Ranveer Singh's 83 Squad As Kapil Dev's Wife Roma Bhatia

*Drum Roll*

Ranveer Singh shared this picture on his Twitter page and wrote, "*drum roll* All smiles as All-star @deepikapadukone joins the #83squad !!! 😁 @83thefilm. @kabirkhankk."

Recently, Deepika Had Talked About Playing Roma Bhatia

Talking to Bombay Times, Deepika had asserted, "There isn't a lot of material available on her. I have met her a few times, including our wedding reception, and I have interacted with her socially over the years."

Deepika To Spend Time With Roma Bhatia

"I am also referring to whatever material the director's team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So, I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film.

I intend to connect and spend some time with her before I start filming to be able to understand her perspective better."

Deepika Has A Good Role In 83

A source was earlier quoted as saying, "Deepika has a good role because she plays Kapil's wife Romi Bhatia, who was also a pageant winner. In fact, as far as the story goes, she had left the stadium after India started losing the wickets. "

The Source Had Further Added..

"But when she heard that they are on the verge of winning the World Cup, she came back to the stadium. That part is extremely dramatic. Also, the film will delve into their love story."

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 will hit the screens on April 10, 2020.