      Aamir Khan And Netflix To Sign A Multi-Project Deal?

      In the era of a global pandemic, OTT platforms have come to the fore and taken the place of traditional entertainment platforms such as theatres, at least for the time being. Netflix is one such OTT platform which is making headway in this context, not only producing incredible content, but also purchasing movies for streaming such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

      According to the latest report, Netflix is also signing a huge deal with Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. Peeping Moon reported that Netflix and Aamir have been in discussion for the last six months to sign a multi-year deal which includes a film and three web series, under his production house, Aamir Khan Productions.

      The report further stated that although the deal hasn't been sealed yet, the two parties have been getting closer to doing so, in the discussions that they have been holding. However, it is still not clear as to which projects Aamir will be collaborating with the digital platform for. Rumour has it that it could be Aamir's Mahabharata project, which the actor put on hold due to Laal Singh Chadha.

      Netflix has already partnered with Karan Johar and Viacom18 Studio's digital divisions, Dharmatic Entertainment and Tipping Point. If the deal with Aamir Khan goes through, it could be the biggest of them all.

      Meanwhile, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is currently scheduled for release on Christmas, this year.

      aamir khan netflix
      Monday, July 20, 2020, 20:29 [IST]
