Actor Murli Sharma's Mother Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest At 76

Bollywood actor Murli Sharma lost his mother, Padma Sharma on June 7, 2020. Padma died due to a cardiac arrest. She was 76 years old. She breathed her last at their Mumbai residence.

Sadly, the actor also lost his father, Vrijbhushan Sharma last year, he passed away at the age of 84.

Murli Sharma has worked in many Bollywood movies like Golmaal, Singham, Main Hoon Na, Dhol, Dhamaal, Black Friday, and Golmaal Again. The last film he was seen in Remo D'Souza's dance film Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

In the South, he was seen in Telugu films like Athidi, Saaho, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Ninnu Kori, Bhaagamathie, DJ and the recently released Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Among television shows, he has acted in Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Mahayagya, Viraasat, Zindagi Teri Meri Kahani and Rishtey.

Murli is married to actress Ashwini Kalsekar, who is also his frequent co-star.

Murli Sharma's fans took to their social media handles to offer condolences to the actor. His co-stars and colleagues from the entertainment industry also paid their respects on social media.

