Prithviraj’s Mother Mallika Sukumaran Rescued Yet Again From Flash Flood

Looks like senior actress Mallika Sukumaran is having a tough time dealing with flood waters, be it 2018 or 2020. The actress was one among the others, who were rescued by the fire officers from her flooded house, when Karamana river near her house overflowed due to heavy rainfall. Mallika was taken to her brother's house at Kowdiar in Trivandrum.

The actress, who is known for her outspoken attitude, blamed the authorities for causing the flood by opening the gates of the Aruvikkara Dam without warning the people. Up to 13 houses in Kundamonkadavu were flooded, and the residents were rescued with the help of rubber boats. Surprisingly, the actress faced a similar situation in the year 2018. The picture of the dramatic rescue attempt went viral then, as people carried the actress in a large metal tub to cross the street.

On a related note, her actor-son Prithviraj recently made it to the headlines as he returned to India amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor was stranded in Jordan while shooting for his upcoming big project Aadujeevitham. Prithvi, along with 57 cast and crew members of the movie, was flown to Kochi via Delhi from Amman (Jordan) by a repatriation flight. The effort was a part of the Vande Bharat Mission, to bring back Indian citizens stranded abroad. The actor had earlier announced that in spite of all the challenges amid the lockdown, the crew had managed to complete the shoot in Jordan. The Aadujeevitham team was shooting at the Wadi Rum desert in the Arab country.

The film, based on the award-winning Malayalam novel Aaduvjeevitham, penned by Benyamin, is directed by ace filmmaker Blessy. Bankrolled by AG Abraham, the survival drama has Amala Paul essaying the female lead role opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. AR Rahman will be composing the music for the highly-anticipated film.

