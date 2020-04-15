    For Quick Alerts
      Actress Soundarya Sharma Stranded In The USA; Requests Help From Ministry Of External Affairs

      Actress Soundarya Sharma is currently stranded in the USA amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. She and 400 other students have written to the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs for evacuation assistance, but have not been getting positive responses.

      Soundarya Sharma Stranded In The USA Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

      According to IANS, Soundarya said, "These are challenging times for everyone, but my heart goes to hundreds of students including other fellow Indians who are stuck here, without proper accommodation and resources."

      "I have been writing to the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs for evacuation assistance however there has been no positive response nor any assistance to Indians who have been unable to meet their ends here," she added. Soundarya was visiting the United States to attend an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Los Angeles.

      "I would humbly request the Indian embassy and the MEA for a stimulus package for all those students and fellow Indians who are stuck here to help overcome this situation and hopefully arrange an evacuation flight back to India," said Soundarya.

      The actress starred in the 2017 film Ranchi Diaries, a thriller produced by Anupam Kher. She was nominated for the 'Best Female Debutant' award by Zee Cine Awards and Star Screen Awards.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 21:48 [IST]
