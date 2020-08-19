Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan To Play Antagonist In Prabhas Starrer?

Actor Saif Ali Khan is right now enjoying a beautiful phase of his life. A few days ago, the actor and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that they are expecting their second child after little munchkin Taimur. Moreover, Saif also impressed audiences and critics with his outstanding performance playing the ruthless character Udaybhan Singh Rathore in Ajay Devgn and Kajol-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut.

Well, Saif Ali Khan is known for his performances of grey shade characters like Langda Tyagi from Omkara (2006), Karan from Ek Haseena Thi (2004) and so on. Hence, Om Raut seems to have decided to rope in the Omkara actor again for his next directorial venture, Adipurush, starring Prabhas in the titular role. A report published in Bollywood Hungama suggests that Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist in Om Raut's next epic drama.

A source close to the development told an entertainment portal, "Yes, Saif will feature in Adipurush. In fact, after seeing Saif's performance in Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, Om was rather keen on casting him again." Saif Ali Khan's character will be parallel to Prabhas' character in Adipurush.

Speaking about Saif's character in Adipurush, the source said, "Obviously Saif would come on board only if his part was a good one, and apparently Raut has roped him in to play the villain. Now given that the film is an adaptation of the fight between good and evil, it is likely that Saif will be almost a parallel lead opposite Prabhas in Adipurush." After this news, fans are very excited to see Saif again as a villain. But the makers have not yet made any official announcement about it.

Apart from Saif Ali Khan, some reports were also stating that Tollywood actress Keerthy Suresh might play Sita in Adipurush. However, makers have not yet opened up about the leading lady of Prabhas' next. Adipurush will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair. The pan-India project will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Adipurush will go on floors next year and is expected to hit the screens in 2022.