    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan COVID-19 Test Results At 3 AM, Jaya Bachchan Tests Negative

      By Lekhaka
      |

      News of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for the Novel Coronavirus has left their fans and colleagues in the film industry worried and concerned for the safety of the rest of their family.

      According to the latest reports, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's test results will be out at 3 AM on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

      Aishwarya COVID-19 Test Results At 3 AM, Jaya Tests Negative

      Amitabh had earlier taken to his social media platforms to announce that he had been hospitalized after testing positive. He had stated that the rest of his family were also undergoing tests and had urged everyone who had come in contact with him in the last ten days, to get tested.

      Minutes later, Abhishek tweeted that he too had tested positive, and that he and his father were hospitalized. He requested everyone to stay calm and not panic.

      The father-son duo are currently admitted at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, and are experiencing mild symptoms.

      ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Positive: Shifted To Nanavati Hospital

      ALSO READ: After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19

      ALSO READ: B-Town Celebs Pray For Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan After They Test Positive For COVID-19

      Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 1:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X