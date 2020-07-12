Aishwarya Rai Bachchan COVID-19 Test Results At 3 AM, Jaya Bachchan Tests Negative

News of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for the Novel Coronavirus has left their fans and colleagues in the film industry worried and concerned for the safety of the rest of their family.

According to the latest reports, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's test results will be out at 3 AM on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Amitabh had earlier taken to his social media platforms to announce that he had been hospitalized after testing positive. He had stated that the rest of his family were also undergoing tests and had urged everyone who had come in contact with him in the last ten days, to get tested.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Minutes later, Abhishek tweeted that he too had tested positive, and that he and his father were hospitalized. He requested everyone to stay calm and not panic.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The father-son duo are currently admitted at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, and are experiencing mild symptoms.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Positive: Shifted To Nanavati Hospital

ALSO READ: After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19

ALSO READ: B-Town Celebs Pray For Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan After They Test Positive For COVID-19