Akshay Kumar Apologizes To Twinkle Khanna For Not Mentioning Her In Tweet On PadMan!

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to remember his movie, PadMan, on Menstrual Hygiene Day. Akshay expressed that he is glad to have pushed the envelope on menstrual hygiene conversation in India, through the movie.

He thanked his co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte for being a part of it. However, he forgot to mention his wife, Twinkle Khanna, who co-produced the film. When Twinkle reminded him and teased him that he will not be part of her next production, Akshay humbly apologized to his wife. Take a look!

Celebrating PadMan, Akshay tweeted, "It's been 2 years to #PadMan and I'm glad we managed to push the envelope a little on this taboo subject. This #MenstrualHygieneDay, I hope we move a step closer towards ending period poverty and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation. @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte."

To this, Twinkle replied, "Err.... You are definitely not part of my next production! #PadMan." When a twitter user pointed this out to her, she replied, "Can you believe it! Ghar Ki Murgi to another level:)"

Err.... You are definitely not part of my next production! #PadMan https://t.co/wqP9q2nA7D — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 28, 2020

Akshay sincerely apologized to his wife by writing, "Please mere pet pe laat mat maro. Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn't be made @murugaofficial."

Please mere pet pe laat mat maro 🙏🏻 Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn’t be made @murugaofficial https://t.co/FbrOBSFLjG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 28, 2020

PadMan is a 2018 film written and directed by R. Balki. The film is based on the real life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu. The film received immense appreciation from critics, and it went on to win the Best Film on Other Social Issues award at the 66th National Film Awards.

