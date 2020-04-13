Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon And Others Wish Fans A Happy Baisakhi Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Raveena Tandon took to their social media handles to wish everyone a happy Baisakhi on Monday. While spreading love and joy, the celebs also wished for everyone to stay safe and stay home, as they have been repeatedly requesting in this time of Coronavirus crisis.

Sharing a still from one of his films, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations on the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi. I wish and pray that this day may bring cheerful moments in our lives. Happy Baisakhi love."

Ajay Devgn wished his fans, "Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all #HappyBaisakhi."

Hema Malini tweeted, " Celebrations today ( of course in the safety of ur homes). It is Tamill New Year & also Baisakhi. Let us pray for a new corona free year where all normalcy is restored & we are able to resume all our frozen activities in a happy frame of mind, without any fear!"

Sonakshi Sinha wrote on Twitter, "Chalo aaj ke liye kaafi entertainment ho gaya, heres wishing everyone a very happy Baisakhi (from home)! #stayhomestaysafe."

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "#HappyBaisakhi guys! Hope this day brings more positivity & happiness in your lives. Stay safe and connect with your loved ones virtually. Even during this festive time, it's crucial to practice social distancing. Big love always."

Raveena Tandon shared a lengthy post on the origin of the Baisakhi festival, wishing all her fans a happy Baisakhi.

