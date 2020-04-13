    For Quick Alerts
      Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon And Others Wish Fans A Happy Baisakhi Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

      By
      |

      Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Raveena Tandon took to their social media handles to wish everyone a happy Baisakhi on Monday. While spreading love and joy, the celebs also wished for everyone to stay safe and stay home, as they have been repeatedly requesting in this time of Coronavirus crisis.

      Big B, Raveena And Others Wish Fans A Happy Baisakhi

      Sharing a still from one of his films, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations on the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi. I wish and pray that this day may bring cheerful moments in our lives. Happy Baisakhi love."

      View this post on Instagram

      बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो , हम सब की यही दुहाई । हर्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन , अपने घर मनाएँ सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ " ~ अब 🙏 Happy Baisakhi love 💕

      A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

      Ajay Devgn wished his fans, "Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all #HappyBaisakhi."

      Hema Malini tweeted, " Celebrations today ( of course in the safety of ur homes). It is Tamill New Year & also Baisakhi. Let us pray for a new corona free year where all normalcy is restored & we are able to resume all our frozen activities in a happy frame of mind, without any fear!"

      Sonakshi Sinha wrote on Twitter, "Chalo aaj ke liye kaafi entertainment ho gaya, heres wishing everyone a very happy Baisakhi (from home)! #stayhomestaysafe."

      Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "#HappyBaisakhi guys! Hope this day brings more positivity & happiness in your lives. Stay safe and connect with your loved ones virtually. Even during this festive time, it's crucial to practice social distancing. Big love always."

      Raveena Tandon shared a lengthy post on the origin of the Baisakhi festival, wishing all her fans a happy Baisakhi.

      View this post on Instagram

      Baisakhi day of 1699. With the choice of disciples from five different caste-groups, he visualised an integrated class-less society. The five were christened as the First Five Khalsa Sikhs, and the five in turn christened their Guru as the sixth. Gobind Rai was now Gobind Singh ji. All caste names and surnames were dropped, & a common surname was proposed for all Indians across India; a surname that denoted a caste-less, class-less creed of men willing to sacrifice themselves for the nation and against injustice. And the swaroop he chose for the class-less people was an amalgmation of the ancient Indian thought of Rishis (as mentioned by Guru Gobind Singh in the Sarbloh Granth) and the Kshatriya tradition of Warriors, hence the Jooda, the hairs and the Talwar. The concept of Miri-Piri was coded in the dress-system of this new society envisioned by him. A group of people who were strong in Miri (Physical Strength and material possessions) and Piri (Spiritual Strength and humility) So, the five were given the temporal strength of a Rishi and the Physical responsibilities of a Kshatriya.At the same gathering of 1699, Guru Gobind Singh also founded the Khalsa Vani - "Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh". He named all his followers with the title 'Singh', meaning lion. He also founded the principles of Khalsa or the Five 'K's. This motley group of people uprooted Afghan and Mughal rule from entire North India from the Yamuna to the Khyber pass, such was the power of this vision.this was the Indian that he envisioned from the five corners of HIS nation. Guru Gobind Singh ji was a visionary par excellence. Awake India, awake to his vision. Leave those caste barriers, acquire knowledge, be strong in body and be a Khalsa in spirit. Your religion doesn't matter. Khalsa is a state of mind, not just a religion.Happy Baisakhi...

      A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 0:33 [IST]
