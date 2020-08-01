Ankita Lokhande Opens Up On ‘Movie Mafia And Nepotism’ Angle In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

Ankita Sets The Record Straight On The Claims Made By Kangana Ranaut

Ankita was asked what she thinks of Kangana Ranaut's theory that Rhea Chakraborty is a pawn in a larger game, that somebody must have been using Rhea to try to get to Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Do you think there is a larger game, a big mafia in Bollywood which was trying to fix Sushant?" asked Navika Kumar.

Ankita responded, "I don't know. I myself am new to Bollywood, frankly."

When Navika prodded her by suggesting that she's afraid, Ankita replied, "I don't fear anyone. But how can I say that someone sent Rhea to Sushant when I don't even know the bond they both shared. How can I comment on it?"

On the existence of camps in Bollywood, Ankita said, "Of course there are camps. They are there everywhere. Nepotism is there everywhere. I agree with this."

'Sushant And I Were The Stupid Ones Who Refused Bhansali's Films'

Wanting to set the record about Sanjay Leela Bhansali straight, Ankita said, "Sanjay sir offered films to Sushant and me. He offered many films to Sushant. We both didn't do the movies for our personal reasons. Sanjay sir was somebody who believed in our talent and gave us the opportunity. We were the stupid ones to not take it."

'I Can Talk About All These Things Because I Was There'

"I feel very bad about what's being said. I can talk about all these things because I was actually there and have seen them with Sushant," she said. This was in stark contrast to Kangana Ranaut who declared many things about Sushant's death while simultaneously admitting that she neither knew him nor did she follow his career. What's more, Kangana even claimed to be quoting Ankita and others on many of these things.

Ekta And Sushant Shared A Lovely Relationship

Talking about Ekta Kapoor, Ankita said, "When Sushant left Pavitra Rishta to do films, Ekta gave him permission. Sushant did his first film (Kai Po Che) with Ekta's cousin, Abhishek Kapoor. If Ekta wanted to be nepotistic, she could have told Abhishek to not give Sushant a chance."

"I have seen Sushant and Ekta sharing a lovely relationship, a very strong bond," she added.

She Also Talked About Aditya Chopra And Karan Johar

Ankita also went on to shed light on the discussion around Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. She said that she was not in the picture when Sushant started working with Karan and so she couldn't say anything about that. Aditya, on the other hand, Ankita asserted was very supportive of Sushant. She said that he was someone Sushant would reach out to whenever he had problems or faced difficulties.

Ankita Refused Opportunities To Bash Others, Including Rhea

In the rest of the interview as well, Ankita was unafraid to speak up on what she knows to be true and false, refused opportunities to bash others up (even the accused in Sushant's case, Rhea Chakraborty), and was firm on the fact that all she wanted for Sushant's family was truth, whatever it may be.