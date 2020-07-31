Ankita Lokhande: 'Sushant Singh Rajput Could Not Have Ended His Life For His Career, I am Confident'

Sushant Did Not Feel Pressured By His Career, Says Ankita

Speaking to Times Now, Ankita said, "People talk about Sushant's career but he was never weak with regard to this. There was a time when we were together. Looking at Sushant's career at that phase and recently, the graph had risen. So I think when he had faced so much when his career's graph was low, and did not feel pressured by it, I'm sure he was in a better place recently."

He Was An Easy-Going Guy

She continued, "I'm sure things used to upset him but he never got pressured by those things. He was a very easy-going guy who was okay with anything. So I don't think he would have taken his life because of some pressure in his career."

Sushant Always Knew This Field Had It's Ups And Downs

Ankita also threw light on the kind of person Sushant was. She said, "Sushant was never the kind of guy who would hurt himself. He used to take care of himself very nicely. So I don't agree with this at all."

"He knew from day one in this field that he has to face certain things. Even I am in this industry and even I face things but that doesn't mean that it will finish you or break you," she added.

Kangana Had Quoted Ankita And Painted A Different Picture Of Sushant

Much has been said about Sushant being broken by the movie mafia and the Hindi film industry, mostly by Ankita Lokhande's Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut. Kangana had even claimed that Ankita had told her, "Sushant suffered so much humiliation that he could not take it."