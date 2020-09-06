Arjun Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID19: To Be In Home Quarantine

Arjun Kapoor, the popular Bollywood actor tested positive for COVID19. The actor revealed the news himself through a recent post on his official Instagram page. In his official statement, Arjun Kapoor has revealed that he was asymptomatic, and is completely ok. The actor has isolated himself and is currently under home quarantine.

"It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm unsymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus.", wrote Arjun Kapoor in his post.

The film industry friends and colleagues of the actor, including Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, sister Janhvi Kapoor, and so on wished him a speedy recovery, on his post. "Take care Fubu! Godspeed", wrote Karan Johar on Arjun Kapoor's post. "Take care Arjun. Wish you a quick recovery", wrote Hrithik Roshan.

Coming to his acting career, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the historical drama Panipat, in which he had played a Maratha warrior named Sadashiv Rao Bhau. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming black comedy film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which is directed by Dibakar Bannerjee. Arjun Kapoor will once again share the screen with his Ishqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra in the movie.

