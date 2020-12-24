Bachchans' Christmas Celebration Pictures: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek, Amitabh, Jaya Pose With Navya & Aaradhya

A Perfect Family Picture

Navya shared this picture on her Instagram page. In the picture, Navya can be seen striking a pose for the camera along with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya.

How Sweet!

If this picture of Navya Naveli Nanda with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan doesn't make you smile, we don't know what will. The duo looks so sweet while posing with balloons.

A Candid Shot Of Navya & Agastya

Here comes a candid shot of Navya Naveli Nanda, wherein she can be seen having a joyful conversation with her brother Agastya at the family dinner.

Did You Know?

Did you know that Navya is a digital technology graduate from Fordham University, and has a health organisation called Aara? Right after her graduation, Navya started Aara Health, which is a virtual healthcare platform for women.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Navya might enter Bollywood, but a couple of years ago, when Navya was asked if she's keen to enter Bollywood, she had told Vogue, "No way."