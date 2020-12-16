Netizens Grill Abhishek Bachchan For Supposedly Mocking Akshay Kumar's Hardwork; The Actor Hits Back

Not fair! Each to their own. Different people are motivated by different things. And have a different pace at doing things. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 16, 2020

Here's How It Started..

It all started when a film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi praised Akshay Kumar's work plan and wrote, "Amazing how @akshaykumar finishes off the shoot of an entire film in the amount of time that other stars take to learn a skill which they need to act out in a small scene or so! And more often than not, his film turns out to be the bigger hit! More actors need to ‘plan' better."

To this, Abhishek replied, "Not fair! Each to their own. Different people are motivated by different things. And have a different pace at doing things."

Abhishek's Reply Grabbed Many Eyeballs

While Abhishek was just putting out his opinion without taking any jibe at Akshay Kumar, netizens took his reply otherwise and started grilling the actor.

While taking a jibe at Abhishek, a netizen wrote, "He's himself product of nepotism, aur ye Akshay Kumar ke hardwork ko judge karega."

To this, Abhishek hit back saying, "Koi bhi judge nahin kar raha bhai Saab. Akki bhaiya ki work ethic or professionalism Kabil-e-tareef hai (No one is judging Akshay Kumar, Sir. Akshay's work ethic or professionalism is praiseworthy.)"

Abhishek Shush Another Troll

Another troll tried to attack Abhishek for his reply to Akshaye Rathi's tweet and wrote, "Unlike many other actors, Abhishek Bachchan loves to indulge in cheap jibes at other people's success.Abhishek passes an insulting/mocking remark on Akshay, doesn't acknowledge his punctuality, discipline, hard work & diligence. His comment implies that Akki is motivated by money!"

To this, Abhishek replied, "Not at all!!! You are sorely mistaken and misunderstanding and misrepresenting my tweet. Please don't!! Read it again. And stop being so negative."

Abhishek Makes His Stand Clear

Without taking any jibe at Abhishek, when a netizen asked Abhishek to make his stand clear among the netizens, the Guru actor replied, "If you refer to his 1st tweet, he mockingly commented on how actors need to "plan" better and increase their output. I merely said people all work at different paces. That doesn't make them right or wrong. Wasn't looking for any appreciation. Was indulging in dialogue."

We gotta praise Abhishek for putting out his opinion so humbly without losing his sanity. Trolls, take a lesson!