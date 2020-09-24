Bollywood Drugs Case: Did Rhea Chakraborty Reveal The Names Of Deepika, Sara, Rakul & Shraddha?

Rhea's Lawyer Opens Up..

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has claimed that the Jalebi actress has not named anybody in her statement regarding the drug links in Bollywood.

While speaking to CNNNews18, he said, "Rhea Chakraborty has not named anybody in her statement. If NCB or anybody is making a statement that she has leaked, it's totally false. There is no thread of evidence that suggests that Rhea Chakraborty has named anybody apart from what Sushant Singh Rajput had consumed all his life when she was with him."

Maneshinde Denies Claims Of Rhea Being Part Of A Drug Syndicate

He further added, "Being in the household of Sushant Singh Rajput cannot be termed as a syndicate. She has not dealt with anybody in her life and there is no allegation that she dealt with anybody else."

Maneshinde On Jaya Saha's Chat

Rhea's lawyer also spoke on the chats between Rhea and Sushant's manager Jaya Saha and said, "What Jaya Saha did with Sushant and Rhea was only prescribe or send CBD oil which is an extract of ganja leaves, which is not a narcotic substance. You can see on the bottle of CBD that it does not contain any narcotic substance."

Coming Back To Deepika, Sara, Shraddha & Rakul..

