CarryMinati To Make His Bollywood Debut With Amitabh Bachchan And Ajay Devgn's MayDay; Hopes To Learn Acting

How Did It Happen?

While confirming the news about his Bollywood debut, CarryMinati revealed to a leading daily, how he landed up with MayDay and said, "My brother/business head Deepak Char got a call from Kumar Mangat Pathak (Co-Producer at Devgn's production company) and I have been meaning to align forces with them since a while now."

CarryMinati On His Role

"What made it really interesting for me was when I heard I am supposed to play my own character (CarryMinati) & the way it's going to be shown on screen. I am excited to see how this will unfold," revealed the popular YouTuber who enjoys 27 million subscribers on YouTube.

CarryMinati Never Wanted To Become An Actor

CarryMinati has been making videos on YouTube for a long time. When asked if he ever thought of becoming an actor, he denied saying that films have never been his interest.

He further added, "The main purpose of those skits was to entertain people. Currently I don't see myself going in that direction, but yes I like to experience everything."

CarryMinati On Why He Said 'Yes' To MayDay

The 21-year-old further revealed that he agreed to be a part of MayDay, because he has to essay his own character. "But I'm hoping I get to learn a thing or two about acting from Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. They are personalities I look up to and fondly admire," added Ajey Nagar.