Christmas 2020: Bollywood Celebs Begin To Wrap Up 2020 With Intimate Christmas Celebrations

Kareena And Saif Join A Cozy Family Dinner

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who are expecting their second child, had a cozy, intimate Christmas dinner with their family and friends. It was all love in this dinner which was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Samaira Kapur, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Natasha Poonawalla and other friends. Not only Kareena, but even Soha took to the ‘gram to share photos of the beautiful table setting that was done for the dinner.

KJo's Twins Yash And Roohi In Christmas Spirit

Karan Johar shared a glimpse of his twins Yash and Roohi in high Christmas spirits, posing adorably in Santa hats. The photo was taken against the setting Mumbai sun, and was captioned "Merry Christmas."

Soha's Christmas Eve With Daughter Inaaya

On Christmas eve, Soha shared a photo of her daughter Inaaya and her twinning in Santa pajamas and chilling near a decorated Christmas tree surrounded by presents. She captioned the photo, "All set for Christmas Day! Leaving out milk and cookies for Santa and a carrot for Rudolf. #thefinaltouch #christmaseve."

Twinkle Shares Christmas Throwback Photo Of Nitara And Akshay

Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to share a Christmas throwback photo and remarked at how everyone, including Santa is practicing social distancing this year. The photo was of her daughter Nitara receiving a kiss and a present from her dad Akshay Kumar, who is dressed as Santa Claus. The caption read, "Christmas throwback:) This year I suppose even Santa is practising social distancing. Merry Christmas and may all our lives be filled with love, light and laughter. #christmastime."