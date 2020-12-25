Christmas 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, And Bollywood Celebs Wish Their Fans & Followers

Christmas 2020 is finally here, and this year, the celebrations are completely different due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Bollywood industry is having the first Christmas in history without a grand theatrical release. However, it has been compensated with the OTT releases, that have kept the audiences entertained this festive season.

The renowned Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and other Bollywood celebs took to their social media pages, to wish their fans and followers. Check out the posts here...

Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary superstar took to his official Instagram page and shared a special picture with a message. "Merry Christmas .. greetings for peace harmony and the love of precaution..", wrote Big B. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan penned down another note: "the power and happiness in the giving of a gift .. is far far greater than the happiness of them that receive it.. जितनी ख़ुशी किसी को उपहार देने में मिलती है ; वो उस ख़ुशी से कहीं ज़्यादा होती है जो भेंट पाने वाले को मिलती है".

Akshay Kumar

The Laxmii actor took to his official Instagram page and posted special Christmas wishes, along with a small note. "It's the season to be jolly... May you find many reasons for it this year. Merry Christmas", wrote Akshay Kumar in his Insta story.

Ajay Devgn

The Tanhaji actor took to his official Instagram page and wrote "Have a great holiday season, Merry Christmas".

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The mummy-to-be shared a lovely picture of her Christmas celebration with the family, on her official Instagram page.

Karan Johar

The head honcho of Dharma Productions took to his official Instagram page and shared a lovely picture of his twin kids Yash and Roohi in Christmas costumes, and wished his followers.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The actress took to her official Instagram page and shared a fun animated video of the Kundra family. "Enjoying a #virtual holiday!🤪😂 Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Kundra's. Dancing into 2021 with hope , positivity and safer travels", wrote Shilpa Shetty in her post.

