Composer S Mohinder Passes Away At 94, Lata Mangeshkar Tweets Condolence Message

Film composer, S Mohinder passed away after a heart attack at his Oshiwara residence in Mumbai on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Mohinder was aged 94 and he would have turned 95 on Tuesday, September 8.

Mohinder had received the National Award for best music director in the 1969 Punjabi film Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai. His career, which began with the 1948 film Sehra, lasted over three decades. Some of his most well-known films are Melhon Ke Khwab, Naata, Picnic, and Reporter Raju.

Speaking to Times of India, Mohinder's daughter Nareen Chopra shared how the late composer survived the partition riots. "A coolie on the Lahore railway station platform told him that riots had broken out and that he must take the train to Bombay to survive. He did and stayed at a gurdwara in Dadar where he later also served as a raagi (musician who sings Gurbani). He was paid Rs 10 per week," she said.

Nareen also recalled that when Mohinder began his career, he was helped by artists such as Suraiya, K Asif, S Mukherjee, Madhubala and so on.

Playback singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter handle to mourn Mohinder's death. Calling him a 'very good music director and an extremely nice gentleman,' Lata wrote in Hindi, "Aaj bahut acche sangeetkar S Mohinder Ji ka swargwas hua ye sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut shareef aur nek insan the.Ishwar unki aatma ko shaanti pradan karein."

