Coronavirus Effect: Taapsee Pannu Cancels Delhi Trip after Haseen Dillruba Shoot Gets Cancelled

The outbreak and spread of Coronavirus has brought shoots and travel in the Hindi film industry to a standstill. The latest film to cancel its shoot is the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dillruba. After finishing a schedule in Haridwar, the makers cancelled their schedule in Delhi which was to follow. So Taapsee too cancelled her trip to Delhi and has returned to Mumbai.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Taapsee said, "We finished the Haridwar schedule and came back to Mumbai. We are not shooting till 31st March. There was a 5-day schedule in Delhi that was to be filmed but that has been postponed until things get better. Rest, everything is done."

Haseen Dillruba is a mystery thriller film which has been written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Mathew. It is being produced by Anand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions. Taapsee will be starring alongside Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane and Hansika Motwani in the film.

Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial Thappad, and received immense appreciation for her performance. The film challenges domestic violence by exploring a story of a married couple, whose life turns upside down when the husband slaps the wife once.

Taapsee has a number of other movies lined up for release this year including Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Womaniya, Tadka, and Looop Lapeta.

