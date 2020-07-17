    For Quick Alerts
      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Moved To Hospital Due To COVID-19 Symptoms

      Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, have been moved to the hospital. According to news reports, the two were admitted to the Nanavati hospital after developing breathlessness and mild fever.

      COVID-19: Aishwarya And Aaradhya Admitted To Hospital

      Aishwarya and Aaradhya were both in self-quarantine at their residence in Mumbai, after they, along with Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19.

      Amitabh and Abhishek were the first members of the Bachchan family to test positive for the virus. The two were admitted to the Nanavati hospital on July 11. Jaya Bachchan tested negative.

      On July 12, Abhishek announced that even Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive. He tweeted, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers."

      Both Amitabh and Abhishek have been expressing their gratitude to their well-wishers through their social media.

