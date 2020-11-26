Deepika Padukone Says Being Safe At Home With Ranveer Singh Was A Blessing
Deepika Padukone during an interaction opened up about her upcoming projects and revealed that she was more nervous about the guidelines than the pandemic, when going back to work. She also talked about husband Ranveer Singh who has been her biggest support through the lockdown.
When asked if the pandemic gave her more time to spend with Ranveer and if it felt like a blessing in disguise, Deepika said, "Absolutely. We were certainly not complaining (smiles). It (lockdown) has, of course, been a difficult time for a lot of people. And that's why, the one thing that I absolutely feel, this year, is gratitude."
Deepika, who will be seen co-starring Ranveer Singh in 83, added that she is thankful they were at home and safe with each other. "Just to be able to be at home with each other, and being safe is a blessing. Thank God, we (she and Ranveer) didn't get locked down without each other, which happened to quite a few people. So, what more can we ask for," said Deepika.
Deepika Was Shooting For Shakun Batra's Next In Goa
Talking about going back to work amid the pandemic, Padukone said, "Honestly, there was a lot of enthusiasm, and a little bit of nervousness too. And more than the pandemic, it was due to being unsure of how what the processes are going to be."
Deepika Padukone On Shooting Amid The Pandemic
Workwise, Padukone has started work on director Shakun Batra's yet-untitled directorial in Goa. She admitted that while the protocols seem second nature now, it was not easy at first. Recalling her days on set, she added, "Now, we know what the drill is and all of us take extra precautions, in terms of following guidelines, wearing masks, and even sanitisation, of not just our hands but all the equipment too. Before the shoot, we are also taken through a drill of what it's going to be like. So, that way, we work in a very safe environment. Initially, though, it was exhausting as it's something you're not used to but once you get used to it, it's fine."
Deepika's Upcoming Projects
Deepika is waiting for the release of sports drama 83, and will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham's upcoming film Pathan. According to reports, Padukone has also been roped in for Prabhas' upcoming sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin.
Deepika Padukone To Charge Rs 15 Crore For Film With SRK?
Prabhas-Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh-Jacqueline Fernandez And Some More Exciting Onscreen Pairs!