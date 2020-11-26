Deepika Padukone Says Being Safe At Home With Ranveer Singh Was A Blessing

Deepika Was Shooting For Shakun Batra's Next In Goa

Talking about going back to work amid the pandemic, Padukone said, "Honestly, there was a lot of enthusiasm, and a little bit of nervousness too. And more than the pandemic, it was due to being unsure of how what the processes are going to be."

Deepika Padukone On Shooting Amid The Pandemic

Workwise, Padukone has started work on director Shakun Batra's yet-untitled directorial in Goa. She admitted that while the protocols seem second nature now, it was not easy at first. Recalling her days on set, she added, "Now, we know what the drill is and all of us take extra precautions, in terms of following guidelines, wearing masks, and even sanitisation, of not just our hands but all the equipment too. Before the shoot, we are also taken through a drill of what it's going to be like. So, that way, we work in a very safe environment. Initially, though, it was exhausting as it's something you're not used to but once you get used to it, it's fine."

Deepika's Upcoming Projects

Deepika is waiting for the release of sports drama 83, and will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham's upcoming film Pathan. According to reports, Padukone has also been roped in for Prabhas' upcoming sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin.