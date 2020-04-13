    For Quick Alerts
      Farah Khan’s 12-Year Old Son Raps About Coronavirus; Impresses Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor

      Farah Khan's 12-year old son Czar Kunder has released a rap single about the ongoing Coronavirus crisis in the world. In the video, which is shot in the family's house in Mumbai, Czar raps some hard hitting lines about carelessness during the crisis, surviving these tough times, and making use of the quarantine time to not just spend time at home but also make a difference to the world.

      Farah’s Son Raps About Coronavirus, Impresses Anil Kapoor

      Sharing the video on Instagram, Farah introduced her son as a rapper with the caption - "There s a new rapper in town.. he s 12 and he s written, composed n sung a rap song coz he s concerned about this Pandemic!! #needtosurvive," (sic).

      Dressed in red from head to toe, Czar has tons of swag, amazing style and wise lines. His rap song impressed Abhishek Bachchan who left fire and bicep emojis on the video. Anil Kapoor commented, "Phenomenal," whereas Farah's close friend and Tennis star Sania Mirza wrote, "When did they all grow up so much."

      Czar is one of three kids that Farah and her husband and film editor Shirish Kunder are parents to. A few days earlier, Farah also shared how her daughter Anya is making use of her time in isolation to sketch portraits of pets and sell them to raise money to feed stray animals. Sharing a video of Anya completing one of her sketches, Farah wrote, "So coincidentally its #nationalpetday n Anya is at it!! 70,000 rs raised to feed strays & needy.. all by sketching pets. Thank u all u kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches frm her..." (sic).

      So coincidentally its #nationalpetday n Anya is at it!! 70,000 rs raised to feed strays & needy.. all by sketching pets. Thank u all u kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches frm her.. ♥️

      A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Apr 11, 2020 at 3:12am PDT

      Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 19:00 [IST]
