Farah Khan Slams Bollywood Stars For Flaunting Their Privilege During Times Of Crisis

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, earlier had slammed actors who were posting workout videos, during the novel Coronavirus outbreak. In a recent interview with senior film journalist Rajeev Masand, Farah backed her statement and said the videos seemed "a little shallow".

Farah during the interaction, yet again, talked about Bollywood's reaction to the pandemic on social media. She claimed the industry does not have a good reputation and the videos were not helping.

She added, "I want to apologise to everybody who got scared. I know I took off. Please workout. I walk one hour around the balcony every day. I was disturbed with the frivolity of the situation. It's not a global party guys, it's a global pandemic."

She wanted to remind everyone there are better things to do, like deep thinking, charity, helping out neighbours, "There are other things you can do right now, there was a glut of everyone wanting to be seen, and wanting to be on Insta. It seemed a little shallow. We already don't have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution. It just seemed like everything was about 'look at me, look at me,'."

Farah even talked about her previous "rant" and said it wasn't aimed at anyone specific. "But it was just like, 'Guys, this can't be the only problem; figure out a way how to help your neighbours or send food to people.' You can't just be, 'Oh my god, my gym is shut.' My daughters are 12 years old, they are figuring out how to feed stray dogs. My son is stressed and wants to write songs about something that can help. So, you can't flaunt your privilege at this time. I know you can but you should not," she added.

Many Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their new home workout regimes on social media, including Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and Shilpa Shetty Kundra and more, in an effort to improve the morale of fans who are staying home in favour of social distancing.

