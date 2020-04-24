Jersey Director Gowtam Tinnanuri Says He Enjoyed Working With Shahid Kapoor; ‘He’s Very Dedicated’

Shahid Kapoor's latest release Kabir Singh may have stirred a controversy regarding its misogynist undertones but no one can deny that the actor gave an incredible performance as the alcoholic, possessive boyfriend. Kabir Singh was a Bollywood remake of the hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Shahid has signed another film which is going to be a remake. He is working on the remake of the 2019 film Jersey, starring Nani, and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

In a recent interview, Gowtam, who will be directing the remake too, was all praise for Shahid as he said how dedicated an actor he is. He also shared how Shahid came on board for the film.

Talking to Indian Express, Gowtam said, "Ten days after Jersey got released, I met Shahid Kapoor. Kabir Singh had not released yet. He watched Jersey. He liked it very much and expressed his interest to work in the remake."

He continued, "At that time, I had no idea, whether this project will happen or who will produce it. I was not even sure whether I will get to direct the Hindi remake. Later, I sent him a message appreciating his performance in Kabir Singh. He called me back and told me that Jersey Hindi remake was happening. I enjoyed working with Shahid Kapoor. He is a very dedicated actor."

Jersey is a sports drama film, and it will also star Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

Gowtam said that he has not made any changes to the script story-wise, but the actors' performances in the remake makes all the difference. "I am really enjoying this process," he added.

