    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jersey Director Gowtam Tinnanuri Says He Enjoyed Working With Shahid Kapoor; ‘He’s Very Dedicated’

      By
      |

      Shahid Kapoor's latest release Kabir Singh may have stirred a controversy regarding its misogynist undertones but no one can deny that the actor gave an incredible performance as the alcoholic, possessive boyfriend. Kabir Singh was a Bollywood remake of the hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

      Shahid has signed another film which is going to be a remake. He is working on the remake of the 2019 film Jersey, starring Nani, and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

      In a recent interview, Gowtam, who will be directing the remake too, was all praise for Shahid as he said how dedicated an actor he is. He also shared how Shahid came on board for the film.

      Jersey Director Says Shahid Is A ‘Very Dedicated Actor’

      Talking to Indian Express, Gowtam said, "Ten days after Jersey got released, I met Shahid Kapoor. Kabir Singh had not released yet. He watched Jersey. He liked it very much and expressed his interest to work in the remake."

      He continued, "At that time, I had no idea, whether this project will happen or who will produce it. I was not even sure whether I will get to direct the Hindi remake. Later, I sent him a message appreciating his performance in Kabir Singh. He called me back and told me that Jersey Hindi remake was happening. I enjoyed working with Shahid Kapoor. He is a very dedicated actor."

      Jersey is a sports drama film, and it will also star Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

      Gowtam said that he has not made any changes to the script story-wise, but the actors' performances in the remake makes all the difference. "I am really enjoying this process," he added.

      ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor Reveals His Reaction While Watching Nani's 'Jersey': 'I Cried Four Times'

      ALSO READ: Pankaj Kapur To Re-Unite With Son Shahid Kapoor For 'Jersey'

      ALSO READ: Here's Why Rashmika Mandanna Said NO To Shahid Kapoor Starrer Hindi Remake Of Jersey

      Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 19:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X