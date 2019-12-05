    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pankaj Kapur To Re-Unite With Son Shahid Kapoor For 'Jersey'

      By
      |

      'Jersey' is Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film with director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is the Hindi remake of the popular Telugu flick of the same name. Gowtam Tinnanuri directed the original version in Telugu with Nani helming the lead role.

      The recent update regarding the movie has excited Shahid's fans. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur has been added in the movie to play an important role. It is reported that veteran actor Pankaj will be playing the role of Shahid's mentor like figure.

      Shahid kapoor

      The story of 'Jersey' revolves around the character named Arjun (played by Nani) and his efforts to make it huge in the Indian cricket.

      The Hindi remake is produced by Aman Gill & Dil Raju and is being presented by Allu Aravind. It features Mrunal Thakur opposite to Shahid Kapoor.

      The father-son duo will be seen in the screen together after almost 4 years. The duo was earlier seen together in 2015 rom-com 'Shandaar'. Pankaj played the role of father to Alia Bhatt in the movie. Shahid and Pankaj have also collaborated on the latter's directorial, 'Mausam', which had Sonam Kapoor Ahuja playing the female lead.

      'Jersey' is set to resume its shooting schedule next week in Chandigarh.

      "I am very excited to be part of the film. 'Jersey' is a very strong story and is driven by emotions. Working with Shahid has always been very interesting and I have always admired his ability to portray emotions beautifully," Pankaj told IANS.

      Director Gowtam Tinnanuri revealed that he feels thrilled to work with Pankaj Kapur.

      Gowtam told IANS, "Pankaj sir is such a great actor and we have all grown up seeing his work. To be able to direct him is a great honour and I know that he will fit perfectly for the role of a mentor in the movie."

      'Jersey' is expected to release on 28 August, 2020.

      Also Read:

      Pankaj Kapoor Believed In Shahid Kapoor's Potential When People Judged Him As A Chocolate Hero

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue