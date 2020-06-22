Jitendra Kumar On Blaming The Film Industry For Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

The tragic death by suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, has brought into light, the debate on nepotism and lack of good opportunities for talented people. Many are accusing those who hold privilege within the industry, as creating a stifling atmosphere for skilled artists to shine.

Jitendra Kumar, who made his big Bollywood debut with the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan this year, is cautious about putting the blame on the film industry.

Talking about Sushant's death, Jitendra told Hindustan Times, "First of all, it's sad and shocking. It's not about the film industry, this is a problem everywhere. I feel the film industry is more visible and exposed, so it's more out there. But, the problem is there in every industry."

Talking about people taking their own lives, Jitendra said that it is very sad when it happens, and that it can be avoided by simply talking about it with others.

He continued, "It's alarming. As an industry, we should take care of each other, look out for one another. If, in any case, we feel that something is off, we must share it. It's all about connection and connectivity. We do neglect a lot of things in general - we don't talk to family, friends or siblings. We must reach out."

Like many other celebrities who are underlining the importance of mental health, Jitendra also said, "First comes health, both physical and mental. It's important to involve people in your life and keep yourself happy. Help people and help yourself."

Sushant ended his life on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment.

