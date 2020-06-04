    For Quick Alerts
      Kangana Ranaut Believes Queen Cultivated The Audience For Alia Bhatt’s Raazi

      By
      |

      In recent years, the Hindi film industry has undergone a revolution in terms of producing 'female-driven films'. Films with female leads such as Raazi, Queen, Saand Ki Aankh and so on, have changed the game by becoming a norm in Bollywood.

      Kangana Ranaut, who is known to speak her mind, believes that it was her 2013 film Queen that paved way for the success of other female-driven films.

      Kangana Is Not Worried About Getting The Backing For Her Films

      In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana was asked if she finds it difficult to get the backing for her films. She replied that because she has delivered a 100-crore film like Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, producers can see that she is a bankable actor.

      'I Have A 100-crore Film Behind Me'

      "For me, what works is that I have a Rs 100 crore film behind me. Even if Manikarnika was co-directed by me, I think that makes a huge difference. You have already made the leap from small films to big films. I was initially very reluctant to helm that project but eventually, it went on to become a huge hit. That has added a lot of value and I see a lot of people are keen to invest in my film. Of course, it also depends on the crew you get. We have Vijayendra sir and another writer on board. Your script is everything. Other things don't matter much," she said.

      'Films Like Raazi Became Big Because Of Queen'

      Talking about how ‘parallel' films have now become mainstream, she said, "We cultivated that audience. Queen started a revolution in terms of parallel films, and now they're big. Queen's numbers may not have been that big, but later on films like Raazi became big because by that time parallel films had become mainstream."

      Next In Terms Of Work

      Next, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi, a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha, Dhaakad, an action film directed by Razneesh Ghai, and Tejas, where she plays an Indian Air Force pilot.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 19:42 [IST]
