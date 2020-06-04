    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why Thalaivi Can’t Release Digitally!

      By
      |

      In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Kangana Ranaut said that her much-ambitious project, Thalaivi will not go for a digital release. She told Pinkvilla, "It depends. For example, a film like Thalaivi just can't release on digital because it is such a massive scale film, neither a movie like Manikarnika is a digital space film, but yes films like Panga, Judgementall Hai Kya also cater to that audience."

      She further added, "The way the film is made, it is very digital-friendly. They have recovered huge costs through digital itself. So, it depends."

      Kangana also spoke about her remuneration considering the fact that the film industry is going through a monetary crunch owing to the ongoing lockdown in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

      kangana-reveals-why-thalaivi-can-t-release-digitally

      The Queen actress said, "For Thalaivi, it is a bilingual film. As a matter of fact, the film is sold to both Netflix and Amazon in both Hindi and Tamil for around Rs 55 crore. They also have satellite rights to sell for both languages and also distribution rights. So, whenever a project is conceived, there is a financial blueprint to it, recovery blueprint to it. Then they match actors and their market worth and accordingly are approached. When I take a project, I always see the recovery blueprint and then I charge."

      Inside Rangoli Chandel's New Home In Kullu: Kangana Ranaut Gives Finishing Touches To Interiors

      "For example, for Manikarnika, you know what I charged for it, I couldn't charge the same amount for JHK. Whatever happens, going forward, wherever we stand as a business, accordingly I will see the recovery, and accordingly, charge. People sometimes don't understand that, they just randomly say this is how much we charge. We just don't charge what you want to charge; we charge what we get, in terms of the dynamics of business," explained Kangana.

      Read more about: kangana ranaut
      Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 16:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X