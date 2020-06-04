Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why Thalaivi Can’t Release Digitally!

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Kangana Ranaut said that her much-ambitious project, Thalaivi will not go for a digital release. She told Pinkvilla, "It depends. For example, a film like Thalaivi just can't release on digital because it is such a massive scale film, neither a movie like Manikarnika is a digital space film, but yes films like Panga, Judgementall Hai Kya also cater to that audience."

She further added, "The way the film is made, it is very digital-friendly. They have recovered huge costs through digital itself. So, it depends."

Kangana also spoke about her remuneration considering the fact that the film industry is going through a monetary crunch owing to the ongoing lockdown in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

The Queen actress said, "For Thalaivi, it is a bilingual film. As a matter of fact, the film is sold to both Netflix and Amazon in both Hindi and Tamil for around Rs 55 crore. They also have satellite rights to sell for both languages and also distribution rights. So, whenever a project is conceived, there is a financial blueprint to it, recovery blueprint to it. Then they match actors and their market worth and accordingly are approached. When I take a project, I always see the recovery blueprint and then I charge."

"For example, for Manikarnika, you know what I charged for it, I couldn't charge the same amount for JHK. Whatever happens, going forward, wherever we stand as a business, accordingly I will see the recovery, and accordingly, charge. People sometimes don't understand that, they just randomly say this is how much we charge. We just don't charge what you want to charge; we charge what we get, in terms of the dynamics of business," explained Kangana.