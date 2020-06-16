Sushant Singh Rajput’s Young Fan Dies By Suicide: Report

While fans, colleagues and the family of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still reeling under the news of his tragic demise, it is being reported that a fan of his has also died by suicide.

Times of India reported that a fan of the late actor took his own life by hanging himself at his home in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The boy was in 10th standard, and he left a note which read, 'If he can do it, why can't I.'

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his home at Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14. Although the reason for this drastic step is yet to be ascertained, it is speculated that it may be because he was suffering from depression. The police found pills for depression in his house, and it was also reported that Sushant had been undergoing treatment for this, for the last six months.

His death has sparked conversations around mental health and the importance of seeking help when it's necessary, with even more emphasis than before.

Sushant's funeral was held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, on Monday afternoon. Sushant's father and two of his sisters attended it by travelling from their hometown Patna. His colleagues from the industry, such as Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra and others also attended and paid their last respects.

