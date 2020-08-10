SuspendTeamKangana Trends; Here’s Why Netizens Want Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter Account Suspended

#SuspendTeamKangana is trending on the internet after Kangana Ranaut's official Twitter handle, which is said to be managed by her digital media team, was authenticated by Twitter.

The hashtag #SuspendTeamKangana seems to have gone viral due to the negativity and hate that netizens feel Team Kangana Ranaut has been spreading, particularly so after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. According to netizens, Kangana, who claims to be fighting for Sushant's justice among other things, is only using the actor's death to further her personal agendas.

See what netizens had to tweet about #SuspendTeamKangana:

"From 2015 since the date @KanganaTeam is on twitter until 2020. Not a single tweet on Sushant or his films. But after his unfortunate demise this hatemonger started using his tragic Death for her agenda. Sharam Karo Kangana Bots."

From 2015 since the date @KanganaTeam is on twitter until 2020. Not a single tweet on Sushant or his films. But after his unfortunate demise this hatemonger started using his tragic Death for her agenda. Sharam Karo Kangana Bots #SuspendTeamKangana pic.twitter.com/novld8xHot — ︎Abhi! (@abhiraj1717) August 10, 2020

Ranbir is not a rapist.

Ayushmann Khurrana is not “chaploose” just because he doesn’t agree with Kangana

Tapasee Pannu is not Mediocre or B grade.

stop this bully @TwitterIndia

#SuspendTeamKangana — D (@iDiv2309) August 10, 2020

"Crucial case of SSR been deliberately diverted by Kangana Ranaut by spreading Fake news and baseless allegations on many people....We request @TwitterIndia To suspend

@KanganaTeam Kangan Claims - Bhansali kicked SSR from his movies."

Crucial case of SSR been deliberately diverted by Kangana Ranaut by spreading Fake news and baseless allegations on many people....We request @TwitterIndia

To suspend @KanganaTeam



Kangan Claims - Bhansali kicked SSR from his movies



Truth is 👇#SuspendTeamKangana pic.twitter.com/vkKdTXzRF3 — Rahul (@KattarKapoor) August 10, 2020

Kangana's regular question : Why nepo kids get films after delivering flops?

Then why is this Kangu still getting big films like Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas after a string of FLOPS? Which Mafia is funding her? #SuspendTeamKangana@TwitterIndia pic.twitter.com/I4rFmBPco4 — DEVIL (@Ranbir_Filmic) August 10, 2020

"Kangana has been doing nothing but spreading hate on other people through her team's account in the name of justice. There's no place for such a hateful account. Please #SuspendTeamKangana @TwitterIndia."

Kangana has been doing nothing but spreading hate on other people through her team's account in the name of justice. There's no place for such a hateful account. Please #SuspendTeamKangana@TwitterIndia pic.twitter.com/ST6axrE5mX — Andhadhun's 𝒇𝒐𝒍𝒌𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆 (@dontwannashare) August 10, 2020

"Here the account @KanganaTeam is making a violent threat to Alia Bhatt. "Split her head into two" is clearly a death threat not only that she used slurs in the tweet too. Suspend this account if you seriously prohibit content that promotes harm. @twitterindia #SuspendTeamKangana."

Here the account @KanganaTeam is making a violent threat to Alia Bhatt. "Split her head into two" is clearly a death threat not only that she used slurs in the tweet too. Suspend this account if you seriously prohibit content that promotes harm. @twitterindia #SuspendTeamKangana pic.twitter.com/svTdPQ0eUa — Hoor Stan (@ayaansangar) August 10, 2020

#SuspendTeamKangana for the crap she tweets everyday..

She stoops lower and lower each day..



Actors should file a defamation case for the personal remarks she makespic.twitter.com/5eWnguH0RP — Brijwa SRK Fan (@BrijwaSrk) August 10, 2020

"#SuspendTeamKangana Couple of months back when Rangoli's Twitter account was suspended, she and her sister termed @TwitterIndia antinational & vowed not to use this platform again. Today they are again spreading the filth on same platform. Just listen @ReallySwara @taapsee."

#SuspendTeamKangana

Couple of months back when Rangoli's Twitter account was suspended, she and her sister termed @TwitterIndia antinational & vowed not to use this platform again. Today they are again spreading the filth on same platform. Just listen @ReallySwara @taapsee pic.twitter.com/uQOJSnVrZr — amit shama (@amitshama1) August 10, 2020

spreading fake news ,misleading SSR case nd run her own agenda is the main motto of Kangana



She claims she has trucks of proofs against movie mafiya which can easily solve SSR case then it's been 2 months she hasn't met single police instead enjoying holidays#SuspendTeamKangana pic.twitter.com/sUsZ3xLmMH — Rahul (@KattarKapoor) August 10, 2020

Kangana is supporting KRK , who used to speak so poorly about Sushant#SuspendTeamKangana pic.twitter.com/zugitvd2Tb — Dapper Srk (@iamfarhadahmad) August 10, 2020

Earlier this year, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended for 'spreading fake news and inciting hatred against people'.

Interestingly, Kangana had reacted to this by urging the central government to shut down social media platforms like Twitter. "We need to find a way to demolish social media platforms like Twitter who earn money of Indians," she had said in a video posted on her Instagram handle.

