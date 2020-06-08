Kangana Ranaut To Direct Film On Ayodhya Verdict; She Says ‘It Is A Story Of Love, Faith And Unity’

How Kangana Came To Take The Director's Role For The Film

Hindustan Times quoted Kangana as saying, "The plan wasn't for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it's best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically."

Direction Does Not Make Her Nervous

With Manikarnika, Kangana not only directed the film, but also played the lead role in it. She said that direction does not make her nervous. "It does not make me nervous. It's tougher when you have to carry forward someone else's vision and find your own vision somewhere in it. In this case, I have worked on this film from scratch, and it's gratifying and simple once you have the clarity of thought," she said.

She Won't Be Acting In It

This time however, she will not be starring in the film. Kangana said, "I want to keep my focus on the film as a filmmaker, entirely. For me, it's not a controversial subject. I see it as a story of love, faith and unity, and above everything, it's a story of divinity."

Kangana Earlier Had Revealed That She Was Going To Produce The Film

Kangana had shared that she was going to produce a film on the Babri Masjid/Ram Mandir issue, days after the Supreme Court had announced its verdict.