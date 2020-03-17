    For Quick Alerts
      Kriti Sanon On Losing Weight After Mimi: It Will Be A Struggle

      Kriti Sanon recently wrapped the shoot for Mimi, in which she plays a surrogate mother. Her role in the film required Kriti to put on weight, but now that the shoot is over, Kriti will face the challenge of getting back into shape.

      Kriti, who put on 15 kgs for her role in Mimi, now has to lose it all. The actress will be going on diet for the first time. Regarding this, she told Mumbai Mirror, "Now, the struggle is to get back into shape and have a great body again. Knocking off extra calories can be pretty tedious. I hadn't even worked out for the past few months, so even my mobility was down."

      Talking about how it was a challenge to put on the weight for Mimi, "I didn't think I would be able to do this because I have always been skinny. In fact, I can eat everything, from pizza to pasta and dal makhani because I'm blessed with good metabolism. I hope I haven't lost that because of this film."

      Kriti will be headlining the film and starring opposite Pankaj Tripathi in it. Mimi is the official adaptation of the 2011 National Award winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy.

      Kriti has stated that Mimi is one of the most beautiful scripts she has read. Mimi is a story about a young girl who wants to be an actor but ends up being a surrogate for a couple. The journey of being a surrogate mother changes her as a person. Mimi is being directed by Laxman Utekar, who has earlier collaborated with Kriti in Luka Chuppi.

