Kriti Sanon Announces Mimi’s Wrap; Says The Film Is Too Close To Her Heart

Kriti Sanon has finished shooting for Laxman Utekar's film Mimi. Mimi is a film on surrogacy, co-starring Pankaj Tripathi. The actress wrote a heartfelt note announcing the wrap, and posted a picture of the entire cast and crew on her Instagram.

Announcing that Mimi's shoot was completed, Kriti wrote as caption to her post, "And its a WRAP!! 🎥🎬💞 #Mimi has been such an experience!! The most satisfying schedule ever with a super passionate and hardworking cast & crew!! Its such a lovely feeling when everyone just wants to put in their best effort to make a beautiful film! #Mimi 💞 this one's too close to my heart!❤️" (sic).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Mar 4, 2020 at 9:02pm PST

Mimi is a remake of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Kriti will be seen playing the role of a young surrogate mother in the film. The actress has shared that Mimi is one of the most beautiful scripts she has read. She was super excited to be part of the film, which happens to be her first female-centric film.

Kriti has promised that audiences can expect their emotions to go on a roller-coaster ride while watching the film. "It makes you smile, laugh, weep, feel good, everything," she has said. Some time back, a leaked picture of Kriti sporting a baby bump on the sets of Mimi went viral and got audiences curious about the film.

Mimi is Kriti's second collaboration with director Laxman Utekar. The two have previously worked together on the romantic-comedy Luka Chuppi co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Mimi is expected to hit theatres sometime this year.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Pregnant? Here's The Story Behind It!

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Doesn't Believe She Is Being Overexposed; 'An Actor Is Meant To Perform' She Says

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Shares Sneak Peek Of Her New Tattoo, Hints 'Start Of Something New'