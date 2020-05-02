Mithila Palkar Pays Moving Tribute To Her Karwaan Co-Star Irrfan Khan; Sings For The Late Actor

Mithila Palkar, who starred alongside the late Irrfan Khan in the film Karwaan, sang and dedicated a special song for him. Mithila pays a beautiful tribute to Irrfan, who passed away on April 29, 2020, after succumbing to a colon infection.

Sharing the video, Mithila wrote, "Hey Shaukat, This #SingSongSaturday is dedicated to you. I'm struggling with the singing and strumming as usual but I tried to learn this just so I could bother you with my Binaca Geetmala, one last time. Khush rehna, jahaan bhi ho. Khuda haafiz Love. Tanya. #KarwaanForever," (sic).

Mithila had earlier shared a still from the film, where she plays a young girl who shares a cab with others on a long journey, with Irrfan being the cab driver. Sharing the picture where she and Irrfan are seen smiling joyfully, she wrote, "Happy times, happier memories! Rest in peace, Sir. They don't make gems like you anymore." Karwaan was a 2018 movie directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Prithi Rathi Gupta.

Irrfan had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor back in 2018 and underwent treatment for it in the UK. He was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium, starring alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madana, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. The film was a spin off to the 2017 film Hindi Medium, and was directed by Homi Adajania. After seeing a limited release in theatres due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the film released on an OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan Is No More; Bollywood Celebs Mourn Actor's Death

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Rivalry With Irrfan Khan: During The Lunchbox We Were Made Out To Be Rivals

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Funeral Attended By Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh And Others