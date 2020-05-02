    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mithila Palkar Pays Moving Tribute To Her Karwaan Co-Star Irrfan Khan; Sings For The Late Actor

      By
      |

      Mithila Palkar, who starred alongside the late Irrfan Khan in the film Karwaan, sang and dedicated a special song for him. Mithila pays a beautiful tribute to Irrfan, who passed away on April 29, 2020, after succumbing to a colon infection.

      Mithila Sings And Dedicates Song For The Late Irrfan Khan

      Sharing the video, Mithila wrote, "Hey Shaukat, This #SingSongSaturday is dedicated to you. I'm struggling with the singing and strumming as usual but I tried to learn this just so I could bother you with my Binaca Geetmala, one last time. Khush rehna, jahaan bhi ho. Khuda haafiz Love. Tanya. #KarwaanForever," (sic).

      View this post on Instagram

      Hey Shaukat, This #SingSongSaturday is dedicated to you. I'm struggling with the singing and strumming as usual but I tried to learn this just so I could bother you with my Binaca Geetmala, one last time. Khush rehna, jahaan bhi ho. Khuda haafiz ❤️ Love, Tanya. #KarwaanForever

      A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial) on May 1, 2020 at 11:17pm PDT

      Mithila had earlier shared a still from the film, where she plays a young girl who shares a cab with others on a long journey, with Irrfan being the cab driver. Sharing the picture where she and Irrfan are seen smiling joyfully, she wrote, "Happy times, happier memories! Rest in peace, Sir. They don't make gems like you anymore." Karwaan was a 2018 movie directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Prithi Rathi Gupta.

      View this post on Instagram

      Happy times, happier memories! Rest in peace, Sir. They don't make gems like you anymore.

      A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial) on Apr 29, 2020 at 12:16am PDT

      Irrfan had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor back in 2018 and underwent treatment for it in the UK. He was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium, starring alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madana, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. The film was a spin off to the 2017 film Hindi Medium, and was directed by Homi Adajania. After seeing a limited release in theatres due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the film released on an OTT platform.

      ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan Is No More; Bollywood Celebs Mourn Actor's Death

      ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Rivalry With Irrfan Khan: During The Lunchbox We Were Made Out To Be Rivals

      ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Funeral Attended By Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh And Others

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X