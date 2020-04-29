    Irrfan Khan
      Irrfan Khan’s Funeral Attended By Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh And Others

      Legendary actor Irrfan Khan was buried in the Versova kabrastaan on Wednesday after passing away battling an infection. Irrfan's funeral and last rites were attended by a handful people, including family members and a few industry colleagues.

      Among the members of the Hindi entertainment industry to attend Irrfan's funeral were filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj, singer Mika Singh, actor Rajpal Yadav and comedian Kapil Sharma.

      Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia was upset about how small Irrfan's funeral was due to the Coronavirus lockdown. He said, "I knew him and became friends since National School of Drama (NSD) days, was two years senior to me (1986). This has happened at such a time of coronavirus to such a big actor. I am sad how small his 'janaja' (furenal) will be, else it would have been a 'hujoom' (mammoth turnout)." Tigmanshu directed Irrfan in the film Paan Singh Tomar.

      Irrfan succumbed to a colon infection on Wednesday. He had been admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital. In March 2018, the actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor. Irrfan's funeral was also attended by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and their two sons.

      Mourning the loss, Mika Singh had tweeted, "Extremely saddened to hear of the demise of my brother and such a fine actor @irrfank .. You leave us with all your beautiful films and memories which we will forever cherish. God bless your soul, RIP," (sic).

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 23:42 [IST]
