Ranveer Singh’s Touching Review Of Chhapaak And His 'Baby’ Deepika Padukone Is Making Us Tear Up!

Ranveer Singh is known to be generous with praises for his colleagues, friends and nearly every other person. But the lengthy note he wrote in appreciation of Chhapaak, its director Meghna Gulzar, and his wife and lead actor Deepika Padukone is absolutely touching. His note is making fans say that this is what husbands should be made of!

Ranveer started the note giving a beautifully worded review of Chhapaak, a film inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. "It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum," he wrote, adding that the story shook him to the core and then lifted him heroically until his emotions soared. He also expressed his awe for Meghna Gulzar and her work.

Moving on to Deepika's performance in the film, he wrote, "My baby. I've witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You've been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important instalment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times." (sic).

He continued, "Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It's moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I'm simply awestruck at your craft. Its staggering and astonishing what you've achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you baby. I've never been more proud of you. @deepikapadukone #chhapaak" (sic).

Chhapaak, also starring Vikrant Massey, hits theatres on January 10, 2020.

