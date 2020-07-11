Report: Rekha’s Mumbai Bungalow Sealed After Security Guard Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to reports, veteran actress Rekha's bungalow has been sealed after for one of the security guards tested positive for COVID-19. The bungalow, which is situated in the Band Stand area of Bandra, is named Sea Springs.

The BMC has reportedly sealed Rekha's bungalow and sanitized the entire area. However, there is no official confirmation of this by Rekha or her spokesperson. The security guard is undergoing treatment at a facility in BKC, Mumbai, reported Times of India.

Bollywood celebrities have been taking enormous precaution ever since the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus. Many began advocating social distancing and hygiene long before the lockdown started, and have been following strict quarantine measures.

Recently, one of Aamir Khan's household staff tested positive for the virus. Aamir took to his Twitter handle to share the news and also stated that he and his family underwent testing and the results were negative.

Earlier, household staff of Boney Kapoor and Karan Johar had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Post the lockdown, the Hindi film industry is slowly resuming business, sticking to the new standard operating procedures set by authorities. Vidya Balan and Arjun Kapoor shared pictures from their sets and wrote about how it is working in these new conditions.

