Rhea Chakraborty Files Forgery Case Against Sushant's Sister Priyanka; See Documents (Exclusive)

Take A Look At The Documents

Filmibeat has a copy of the official complaint by Rhea Chakraborty. Take a look.

Rhea Is Being Questioned By The Narcotics Control Bureau

Rhea is currently being quizzed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on the WhatApp chat between her brother Showik Chakraborty and the actress on procurement of drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has maintained that the drugs were bought on the behest of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was her boyfriend then. Rhea Chakraborty has also alleged that Sushant used to take drugs from 2016, before they began dating each other.

Her Brother Showik Has Been Taken Into Custody

Showik Chakraborty was taken into custody by the NCB on September 4, 2020, along with Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda. The duo was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The NCB has been talking to Rhea Chakraborty every day since Showik's arrest.

Sushant's Case Is Being Investigated By CBI, ED And NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police had declared it a case of death by suicide. However, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation upon the request of Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh, who had appealed to the Bihar government. Before the CBI took over to investigate the Bollywood actor's mysterious death, the Enforcement Directorate and the NCB began a parallel investigation into accusations of money-laundering and drug abuse.

Watch this space for more on the case.