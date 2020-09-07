Rhea Chakraborty Files Forgery Case Against Sushant's Sister Priyanka; See Documents (Exclusive)
Actress Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, as also Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others, for offences of Forgery, NDPS Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines 2020. The actress in her complaint has alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka had sent a bogus medical prescription showing SSR as an Out-Patient Department person when he was in Mumbai on June 8, 2020.
Through a statement issued by Rhea Chakraborty 's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, the actress has alleged that the doctor has prescribed Schedule Drugs, which are in the Schedule of NDPS Act are listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substances and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List. It prohibits prescribing of any narcotic or psychotropic substance listed in the NDPS Act. It is a misconduct under 3.7.1.4 of the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. "Sushant died within five days after obtaining this unlawful prescription," Rhea Chakraborty said in her complaint.
Rhea is currently being quizzed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on the WhatApp chat between her brother Showik Chakraborty and the actress on procurement of drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has maintained that the drugs were bought on the behest of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was her boyfriend then. Rhea Chakraborty has also alleged that Sushant used to take drugs from 2016, before they began dating each other.
Showik Chakraborty was taken into custody by the NCB on September 4, 2020, along with Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda. The duo was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The NCB has been talking to Rhea Chakraborty every day since Showik's arrest.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police had declared it a case of death by suicide. However, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation upon the request of Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh, who had appealed to the Bihar government. Before the CBI took over to investigate the Bollywood actor's mysterious death, the Enforcement Directorate and the NCB began a parallel investigation into accusations of money-laundering and drug abuse.
