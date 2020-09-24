Rhea Chakraborty Makes Explosive Revelations About Sushant's Depression And His Family - Main Points

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's bail application is up for hearing today in the Bombay High Court. The hearing was postponed by a day, as the HC was closed on September 23 due to heavy rain in Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 9 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actress has been in judicial custody for more than 14 days now, with her time in Byculla jail being extended till October 6, 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty's earlier bail application was rejected. In her fresh bail plea, a copy of which is available with FilmiBeat, Rhea Chakraborty has made explosive revelations about Sushant Singh Rajput and his equation with his family. Rhea, who was his girlfriend until they broke up on June 8 this year, has again spoken about Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health in her bail application to the court. Rhea reveals that Sushant Singh Rajput's depression spiralled after the death of Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, who died a day apart in April 2020. Moreover, she claims that Sushant told her that his sister Priyanka and his father Krishna Kishore Singh were also suffering from mental health issues.

Here are important points from Rhea Chakraborty's fresh bail application:

Rhea Chakraborty's bail application that has been filed in the Bombay High Court clearly hints that late Sushant Singh Rajput did not have a cordial relationship with his family. Rhea who alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka tried to molest her, in her bail plea has said that the sister had started harassing the actor for standing up for Rhea.

In her application, Rhea Chakraborty has said that in June 2019, Sushant Singh Rajput informed her that his eldest sister Neetu had called and threatened him that she would file a false case against him regarding his altercation with their sister Priyanka. The actor told Rhea that he was concerned that his brother-in-law OP Singh, who is a cop, would misuse his connection to coerce him and threaten him. Rhea said that she called OP Singh and told him if they filed any false case against Sushant, she would go to the police regarding the molestation incident, which scared the family and they ignored Sushant for several months.

Rhea Chakraborty also stated in the bail plea that Sushant Singh Rajput told him that his mother was suffering from depression and that that led to her death. Rhea said that Sushant even felt his father Krishna Kishore Singh was suffering from bipolar disorder. Not only that, Rhea also alleged that Sushant told her that his sister Priyanka also had mental illness and took regular medication. She mentions that it was obvious to her that Sushant had a tumultuous relationship with the family.

Rhea in her application said that in November 2019, Sushant was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, after which the actor also tried to inform his family about his bout of depression but they did not seem concerned. But later they came to Mumbai and wanted to take him to Chandigarh for further treatment. Rhea was happy that his family was concerned but then he called Rhea and told her that he was not going with them to Chandigarh, as he doubted their motive and that they were only after his money. Thereafter, the sisters left Mumbai. It was Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty, who is a surgeon, who helped him find a doctor upon request by the actor, she says.

Rhea Chakraborty reiterates what she had said in an interview, that June 8 was not the first time Sushant Singh Rajput asked her to leave his house. In her bail application, Rhea said that on January 9, 2020, Sushant had asked her to leave his house, as he was planning to move to Pawna near Mumbai and even called director Rumi Jaffery to tell him that he was not doing his film.

But Sushant called her the next day and wanted her back in his life. He told her he had watched Hollywood actor Jim Carrey's journey of depression and was feeling inspired to fight his own battle. Rhea also alleged that in January 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput stopped taking his medicines, as he said he was feeling better and wanted to focus on fitness, but without his trainer Samee Ahmed.

Sushant's sister Meetu, who lives in Mumbai, had come to stay with him for a few days, says Rhea, but that one day she suddenly left without informing him. This disturbed Sushant and he asked Rhea to come back home.

Rhea further states that Sushant's elder sister Neetu Singh and her husband OP Singh came to Mumbai but did not stay with the actor. Sushant met them but came back and told Rhea that OP Singh was trying to smear his image and called his father to request him not to harass him.

Further making a case of depression, Rhea states that the death of Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor (on April 29 and 30, respectively) spiralled Sushant's depression. But Sushant refused to take medication despite the doctor's advice and continued his drug habit.

In the first week of June, Rhea claims that Sushant told her that he could hear his late mother's voice when no one was around him. He agreed to take help from Dr Kersi Chavda and even informed his family that he was planning to move out of Mumbai and therefore was requesting his family to come and meet him.

She says in her bail plea that on June 8, the day Rhea left Sushant's house, the actor was busy the whole morning on his phone and later showed her the medical prescription that was sent by his sister Priyanka, to which Rhea objected saying that he should continue with the medication prescribed by the doctor who was treating him. But Sushant did not listen to her and said that he would take the medication sent by his sister, which was prescribed by a doctor who was not authorised to do it. Sushant asked Rhea to leave, bag and baggage, as his sister Meetu was coming home.

Rhea Chakraborty in her application also said that she is not part of any drug syndicate and that the investigation is mala fide and beyond jurisdiction of the NCB, and further that there is not a shred of evidence that connects her with financing any illicit traffic (of drugs) or harbouring any offender. ALSO READ: Drugs Case: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh And Sara Ali Khan Summoned By NCB

Rhea Chakraborty also makes an important point that Sushant Singh Rajput had told her he started taking drugs in 2016. She complained that there is no investigation on who managed Sushant's drug procurement before she came into his life, saying that if Sushant were alive, he would've been charged under a bailable offence.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his apartment in Mumbai. ALSO READ: Exclusive: Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer On Sushant Singh Rajput's Mental Health

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM .