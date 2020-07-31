    For Quick Alerts
      Rhea Chakraborty Claims ‘False Motives’ By Sushant Father In Her Petition At Supreme Court

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, alleging abetment of suicide and much more, in Patna while the actor's investigation was being conducted by Mumbai Police. In response to this, Rhea filed a petition in the Supreme Court, requesting transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

      Rhea’s Petition Claims ‘False Motives’ By Sushant’s Father

      In the petition, Rhea further stated that the allegations made by Sushant's father K.K. Singh are 'false and concocted with ulterior motive.' She denied those allegations and mentioned that K.K. Singh has substantial influence in Patna, and therefore may be able to mobilize the investigation with the help of local authorities. She expressed her fears of not being able to get a fair and just trial in this regard.

      She also stated that she was in a year-long relationship with Sushant, and has been in trauma post his demise. Sushant was found hanging in his apartment on June 14, 2020. She claimed that he was battling depression.

      Rhea also mentioned in the petition that she has been receiving rape and murder threats since Sushant's demise. She has lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police regarding the threats.

      In response to Rhea's petition, Sushant's father had filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, seeking to be heard first with regard to the matter of the petition.

      On July 26, Sushant's father filed an FIR, in which he alleges Rhea, members of her family, and a couple others of defrauding Sushant of a large sum of money, of keeping him away from his family, confining him, stealing his medical records and threatening to make them public.

      Amid the ongoing parallel investigations by the Mumbai Police and the Bihar Police, there are requests for transfer of the case to the CBI. However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that this will not be done.

      A four-member team of the Patna Police is currently in Mumbai investigating the case. The team has questioned Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and sister Mitu Singh.

      Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 0:37 [IST]
      X