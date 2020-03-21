    For Quick Alerts
      Rishi Kapoor Questions Hotel Owners About Kanika Kapoor Escaping Safety Screening

      Kanika Kapoor being tested positive for coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) had left everyone in shock as she was not screened at the Airport and according to reports, the actress also partied with many people at Taj Hotel in Lucknow. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor expressed his dismay on the news and the hotel on his twitter account.

      Rishi Kapoor on twitter slammed the Bollywood singer and questioned the hotel owners on not having a proper screening facility for the visitors. He said the hotel should have had proper screening facility for their visitors, "Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn't have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected!"

      Kanika Kapoor according to reports before being tested positive for coronavirus was seen partying with her industry friends and few politicians at a bash in Lucknow, putting everyone's health at risk.

      The owners of Taj Hotel took responded to Rishi's tweet and addressed the matter on their official Twitter handle. The tweet read all precautionary measures have been taken, but at the time of screening, Kanika's temperature was found to be normal.

      Rishi also responded to the tweet and added the details should have been shared with the media since Kanika currently has been victimized. An FIR has been filed against Kanika for negligence by the Lunckow authorities.

      Earlier, he also jokingly tweeted, "Aajkal Kapoor logon pe time bhaari hai" Take a look:

      Rishi Kapoor too is currently under self-quarantine in Mumbai with wife Neetu Kapoor. They have been focusing on self-care while at home. The veteran actor few months ago returned home from New York after being treated for cancer for a year.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 14:53 [IST]
