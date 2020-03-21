Rishi Kapoor Questions Hotel Owners About Kanika Kapoor Escaping Safety Screening

Kanika Kapoor being tested positive for coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) had left everyone in shock as she was not screened at the Airport and according to reports, the actress also partied with many people at Taj Hotel in Lucknow. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor expressed his dismay on the news and the hotel on his twitter account.

Rishi Kapoor on twitter slammed the Bollywood singer and questioned the hotel owners on not having a proper screening facility for the visitors. He said the hotel should have had proper screening facility for their visitors, "Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn't have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected!"

Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn’t have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

Kanika Kapoor according to reports before being tested positive for coronavirus was seen partying with her industry friends and few politicians at a bash in Lucknow, putting everyone's health at risk.

The owners of Taj Hotel took responded to Rishi's tweet and addressed the matter on their official Twitter handle. The tweet read all precautionary measures have been taken, but at the time of screening, Kanika's temperature was found to be normal.

Rishi also responded to the tweet and added the details should have been shared with the media since Kanika currently has been victimized. An FIR has been filed against Kanika for negligence by the Lunckow authorities.

I appreciate, believe and respect The Taj Hotels has for all its guests regarding safety and security. Please tell this to the Media and the concerned Government. Unnecessarily the lady concerned is being victimized. With your strict measures surely she wasn’t carrying the virus. https://t.co/nLihhM3vyT — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 21, 2020

Earlier, he also jokingly tweeted, "Aajkal Kapoor logon pe time bhaari hai" Take a look:

Aaj kal kuch “Kapoor”logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre “Kapoor-on”ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di! pic.twitter.com/gPyHJvGGaY — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

Rishi Kapoor too is currently under self-quarantine in Mumbai with wife Neetu Kapoor. They have been focusing on self-care while at home. The veteran actor few months ago returned home from New York after being treated for cancer for a year.

