Saif Ali Khan In Talks For Netflix Movie; Says He Loved ‘The Script, The Idea And The Director’

Saif Ali Khan has been known for exploring his craft as an actor with the kind of projects he has been taking up recently. He was among the first mainstream Hindi film industry actors to foray into the digital arena with the popular Netflix web series Sacred Games. The actor revealed that he is currently in talks for another Netflix original, this time a movie.

"I recently heard a wonderful script for a Netflix movie. I absolutely loved the script, the idea and the director. We are trying to sort out the dates before we lock. We are almost there," said Saif, in an interview with PTI.

Saif has been receiving much praise for breaking out of a mold with regard to the kind of roles he was earlier doing, to taking up more challenging roles in recent projects such as Sacred Games, Kaalakaandi, Bazaar, Laal Kaptaan and so on.

Talking about work, Saif has other films lined up including Bunty Aur Babli 2, Adipurush and Bhoot Police.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a 'rebooted sequel' to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. It also stars Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari Wagh. The crime comedy is being produced by Aditya Chopra and directed b Varun V Sharma.

Bhoot Police, on the other hand, is a horror-comedy that is being directed by Pavan Kripalani. Apart from Saif, it also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal in the lead.

Adipurush is a mythological film which is being directed by Om Raut, also starring south star Prabhas.

Saif will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's OTT directorial debut, Tandav, which is a political drama. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

