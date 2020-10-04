PHOTO: Salman Khan Resumes Shooting For Radhe, Shares On Location Still From The Film!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan finally resumed the shooting for Radhe, his highly anticipated upcoming mass entertainer. The actor himself revealed the exciting update through his official social media pages recently. Interestingly, Salman Khan also shared an exclusive still clicked from the location of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The new location still is now taking social media by storm.

In the picture, Salman Khan is seen in his signature style, wearing a printed black leather jacket, which is teamed up with a pair of black denim trousers and a waist chain. From the picture, it is evident that it is clicked during either a high-voltage action scene or a dance sequence. Salman, who shared the picture, stated that it feels good to be back on the sets after a long six-and-a-half months due to the lockdown.

Check out Salman Khan's Instagram post here...

In a recent interview given to a leading daily, Salman Khan's younger brother and co-producer of Radhe, Sohail Khan, had stated that the shooting of the Prabhudeva directorial will be resumed following all safety guidelines. "A team of specially trained personnel has been inducted to dispose of the PPE kits and masks after use according to the guidelines provided," said the actor-producer.

Radhe, which features Salman Khan in the titular role, marks the superstar's third collaboration with filmmaker Prabhu Deva, after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Disha Patani, the popular young actress appears as the female lead opposite Salman Khan in Radhe. Disha is sharing the screen with Salman Khan for the second time, after playing a pivotal role in his last outing Bharat in 2019.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was slated to release on Eid 2020 but has been postponed to January 2021 due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

