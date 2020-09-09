Sayani Gupta On Media Trial Of Rhea Chakraborty: We Have A Judiciary For A Reason

Sayani Gupta On The Media Acting As Judge, Jury And Executioner

Actor Sayani Gupta pointed at how no other important issues such as the rising number of COVID-19 cases, falling GDP, Bihar floods, people dying of hunger are deemed to be important by the media anymore as it is obsessed with not just following Sushant's death case, but also acting as the judge, jury and executioner even before the real courts can say anything.

She Points At The Issues Being Ignored While We Obsess Over A Witch Hunt

"This vilification and witch hunt must stop. There's no iota of empathy and understanding. It seems like a propaganda by some people and a certain section of the media. Is this the only thing happening in our country right now? No one is talking about India recording the highest number of Covid cases in the world or our GDP, which is tanking, petrol prices going up, Bihar floods, people dying of hunger - aren't these things important enough?" said Sayani, speaking to Hindustan Times.

'If She's Proven Guilty, Give Her Punishment; But This Is Not The Way'

Talking about the witch-hunt that Rhea is going through, she said, "This is horrifying. I hope this doesn't happen to anyone. We have a judiciary for a reason. Thanks to the public and a certain section of the media that has already made up their mind that she's guilty and now no amount of court order will prove anything else. I don't know her personally and I'm not defending her. If she is proven guilty, give her the punishment, but this is not the way, this cannot be the way. This witch hunt on social media and otherwise shouldn't be allowed in any civil society."

'Please Respect Sushant's Soul'

"However, I feel the damage is already done. Why are we not thinking about Rhea and her family's mental health? Someone isn't there with us anymore. Please respect his deceased soul. I can't imagine what his family must be going through. Have some dignity for somebody who's no more. We should send him prayers. The focus has shifted from the case. I feel somewhere he must be seeing all these and might be feeling sad. May be he really loved her," she added.