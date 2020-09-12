Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone To Reunite For Bigil Director Atlee's Next Film?

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. While speculations about his upcoming projects keep floating in the media, the superstar is yet to make an official announcement about his next project.

There have been reports in the media that the actor is teaming up with Tamil director Atlee for an out-and-out commercial flick. Rumours suggest that the film has been titled Sanki.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz in the tinsel town is that the makers have finalized the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan. According to a Filmfare report, Deepika Padukone will play King Khan's heroine in this film.

The report further stated that they have come to know through their sources that Deepika has loved the story and is on board to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this Atlee directorial. Now, we must say that's some great news for all Shah Rukh- Deepika fans!

In the past, the duo has delivered blockbuster hits at the box office which includes Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. If things go as planned then, this film would be their fourth outing together.

Besides Atlee's films, there are reports that Shah Rukh Khan is doing a film with Yash Raj Films, which will be helmed by War director Siddharth Anand. Reportedly, the film has been titled as Pathan. Buzz is that the makers will be announcing this film on late Yash Chopra's 88th birth anniversary which falls on September 27. Also, there are rumours that Shah Rukh Khan will be teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy on immigration. The superstar is also reportedly doing a comedy action-thriller with Raj & Krishna DK.

Phew, with so many speculations about his upcoming projects, we are hoping that the 'Baadshah of Bollywood' would make some official announcements soon.

