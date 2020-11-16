Shilpa Shetty On Being Typecast As Glamorous In The 90s: 'Dhadkan' Became The Game-changer

Shilpa Shetty, missed from the big screen, will be making her comeback soon with Hungama 2 and Nikamma, after establishing herself as a businesswoman and fitness enthusiast. Shilpa got talking about how she was 'typecast' in the glamorous roles in the 90s.

Speaking to IANS, Shilpa said, "Back in the 1990's, I have to be honest we were all typecast, either you were a very good actress and you would get those kinds of films or you would be typecast in those glamorous roles. And I was the latter, so nobody really took me seriously to offer me the main protagonist role."

For her, the 2000 film Dhadkan was a game changer as it broke her out of the stereotype. Talking about how things changed and whether they mattered, Shilpa said, "The game-changer for me was Dhadkan where Dharmesh (director Dharmesh Darshan) really stripped me off all that glamour and actually kept the glamour but he wanted it all covered. So funny enough, he was the first to tell me that 'I want you to look glamorous but in an Indian outfit'... That changed the entire perspective of people and that film went on to become a huge hit and then I did a lot of films after that where there were meatier roles but, honestly I didnt care, for me, it was just work and I was really young then."

Hungama 2, also starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash, is a comedy directed by Priyadarshan. The film's shoot has resumed after being stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in India.

Meanwhile, Nikamma is in post-production. It is an action romantic comedy directed by Sabbir Khan, also starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

