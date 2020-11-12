Shilpa Shetty Is Excited For Diwali Celebration: We've Our Own Little Laxmi Samisha With Us

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can't dampen the festive mood of actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, as she is excited to celebrate the festival with her newborn Samisha Shetty Kundra. For the unversed, Shilpa and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child via surrogacy in February 2020.

While speaking to a leading daily, Shilpa Shetty revealed how she is gearing up for Diwali celebration and said, "Diwali will be just perfect, because the family will all be together. It's how you look at it. It's more special because we have our own little Laxmi, Samisha with us, and it's her first Diwali!"

She further added, "It will be a low key, and no card party of course, unfortunately or visiting anyone But I have done tests before and after every shoot, or even if I have visited anyone. I intend to continue with that practice."

Apart from Shilpa Shetty, actress Raveena Tandon and actor Abhishek Bachchan will also keep this Diwali a strict family affair.

Abhishek, whose family is well-known for throwing grand Diwali bash, said, "Traditionally, we celebrate Diwali with our near and dear ones from the fraternity, we invite people home. But this year, it's not that as we had a few deaths in the family. Add to that, apart from the fact that we can't have a large gathering either, it will be insensitive when the country has gone through such difficult couple of months, to go out and celebrate. This year's Diwali will be special as it's a family affair, we all will do Laxmi puja in the evening, as we always do, and spend the evening together."

Raveena, on the other hand, is currently in Himachal Pradesh shooting for her next project. She said that her kids will join her there soon, and she will have an intimate Diwali celebration with her family.

"We will definitely be careful and take all the necessary precautions since the pandemic hasn't gotten over yet. But yes, a nice sweet, little celebration is what we have planned for this year," added Raveena.

