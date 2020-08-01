Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s Plea To Be Heard In Supreme Court On August 5

Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the Supreme Court is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, August 5. Rhea had filed a petition requesting the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case, in which she and few others have been named, from Bihar to Mumbai. According to the apex court's website, Rhea's petition will come up for hearing before a bench of Justice Hrishikesh.

Rhea, her family members and two others have been named in the FIR filed by Sushant's father, in connection to his death. They are booked under charges of abetment of suicide, cheating, confinement, theft and others. But this FIR was filed at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, which is Sushant's hometown and the residence of his father.

In response to Rhea's petition, both the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police filed a caveat in the court. Sushant's father K.K. Singh also filed a caveat, requesting to be heard on the matter before the court passes any order.

Rhea, in her petition, has claimed to be falsely implicated in Sushant's death, and has accused Sushant's father of using 'influence' to do so with the FIR that he has filed.

She has further said that she was in a year-long live-in relationship with Sushant until June 8.

"The deceased (Rajput) was suffering from depression for some time and was also on anti-depressants and he committed suicide on the morning of June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence by hanging himself," Rhea added in her petition.

Currently, a parallel investigation is being conducted by both the Bihar Police and the Mumbai Police, amidst demands for transfer of the case to the CBI.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: SC Dismisses PIL For CBI Probe, Says 'Let Police Do Their Job'