Sushant Singh Rajput Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Told THIS To Police; Shekhar Kapur To Be Grilled Next

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, the co-star of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his last film Dil Bechara, recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police on 30 June 2020. The actress, who recorded her statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case was summoned by the Bandra police. Here's what she told the cops in her statement.

FilmiBeat has learnt that Sanjana Sanghi was asked questions by the Mumbai Police about her reported problems with Sushant Singh Rajput during the shooting of Dil Bechara. The actress, who has posted tributes to the actor on her social media pages, told the police that she didn't have any problems with Sushant Singh Rajput during the shooting of the film. Sanjana is said to have rubbished all the reports of controversy on the sets of Dil Bechara.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has now been summoned by the Bandra police in the Sushant case. After Sushant's unfortunate demise, Shekhar Kapur had posted on social media that he was to make one of his most ambitious projects, Paani, with the actor and it was then to be produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film was shelved after the filmmaker and Sushant had already worked on the project for nearly two years.

The police has already recorded the statement of three executives of YRF, including Ashish Singh, who reportedly said that Sushant and the studio parted ways amicably, and casting director Shanoo Sharma. Around 30 people have been called in by the Mumbai Police for questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, and the investigation is still on.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June 2020 in his Bandra home in Mumbai. The actor's family as well as the police have ruled out murder and said the post mortem and the viscera report state it as a case of death due to asphyxia by hanging. The cops are still pursuing the case for any hidden angles.

Dil Bechara is the film directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. It was supposed to release in theatres in May 2020. But due to the lockdown owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Dil Bechara will release on Disney+Hoststar on 24 July 2020.